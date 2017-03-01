Some very cool support for Meals on Wheels

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin MLC meeting with the Executive Committee of Ballina Meals on Wheels.

THE NSW Government has approved a grant for $32,000 to support the upgrade of cool room facilities at Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said that financial assistance from the Government would allow Meals on Wheels to continue to deliver thousands of meals to people in need within the Ballina Community.

"I'm very pleased that we can support Meals on Wheels with the upgrade of their cool room which is vital to the day to day functioning of the organisation,” Mr Franklin said.

"Meals on Wheels is a wonderful service, supporting independence by providing nutritious meals to frail, aged people, people with a disability, and their carers.

"It is more than just providing a home cooked meal to someone in need.

"The service also tackles the issue of social isolation for many in our community.

"A Meals on Wheels volunteer can be the only daily point of contact for recipients.

"Their volunteers play a huge role in the health and wellbeing of our more frail citizens.

"I congratulate Meleta, Meg and the whole team at Ballina Meals on Wheels for the incredible job they do.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Skills and Small Business, John Barilaro, said the Government was pleased to support local volunteer groups like Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels.

"Often relatively small sums of money can make a disproportionately big difference to local communities, so I'm delighted to approve this grant for the group,” Mr Barilaro said.

"I want to congratulate and to thank the tireless work of the volunteers at Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels for their community service and efforts in supporting those in need.”