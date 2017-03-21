Some paws for thought

KANGAROO paws are a striking addition to a garden and work well in both an exclusively native garden and also combined with exotic plants. They are particularly hardy and will grow in harsh climate conditions where not much else will flourish.

They are available in compact and large varieties with flower stems ranging from 80cm to 2m tall in colours from lilac and very pretty pinks to rich reds and bright orange and lime green and bi colours. The flowers attract nectar feeding birds and can also be cut for a vase.

To help keep kangaroo paws looking tidy, once flowering has finished trim back all kangaroo paw foliage and flower stems to ground level. It might sound drastic but it will mean a flush of new green foliage, which will keep the kangaroo paws looking fresh and healthy.

After pruning, gently mix some Dynamic Lifter into the soil around each plant. The organic, slow release nutrients are ideal for native plants and will gently feed the new growth and enrich the soil at the same time. After pruning you can also lift and divide crowded clumps of kangaroo paws during March and spread its joy around the garden.

Grow something different - artichokes

Delicious artichokes dianazh

Globe artichokes deserve a spot in your garden just for their striking grey foliage and unusual thistle-like blue mauve flowers alone. What a beautiful plant!

The artichokes themselves are a delicious bonus. Artichoke flower buds can be steamed and the 'leaflets' dipped in buttery or garlic sauce or the hearts roasted or chargrilled or made into soups, tarts and dips.

If you live in an area with cool summers, low humidity and mild winters then you can grow this amazing vegetable. It's a slow grower, taking around a year to mature, but is a perennial that will yield for several years and looks fabulous in the vegie patch while you wait to harvest.

Yates® Artichoke Green Globe can be sown in a sunny spot with well drained soil in warm and temperate areas during autumn (in cooler zones wait until spring). Sow seed 5 mm deep direct where the artichokes are to grow.

Allow 60 cm between plants as they can grow quite large, up to 1 m tall. Seedlings will emerge in around 5 - 7 days. Feed artichokes regularly with a liquid plant food, to encourage strong healthy leaf growth and flowering stems.

Pick young flower buds while they are firm but well before they open. Established plants can be cut back at the end of autumn and new shoots will appear.

Herb of the week- Coriander

Recently a friend of mine complained that she had no luck at all this summer with coriander, even though she kept it out of the heat.

Well, it's not too late to try to grow some, maybe in a container where you can control the environment.

Ideally expose it to a little morning sun and then keep it cool so it doesnt run to seed.

Keep the pot moist and harvest the leaves regularly to encourage fresh new foliage.