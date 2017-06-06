20°
Some like it hot - how to keep warm in the cold snap

Alison Paterson
| 6th Jun 2017 8:22 AM
LAYER UP: Swathe yourself in layers of wool like this stylish youngster and you'll be chic and warm. Ok, so anyone nearby will snow-goggles to look your way.
WITH snowboarders rubbing their mittens in glee and surfers pulling on the 4/3 wetsuit, it's time to batten down the hatches and keep yourself cosy not winter's here.

Here's nine easy no-cost/low-cost ways to keep warm.

SKIP TO IT: Get you heart rate and body temperature up and your blood pressure down with a daily skip.
1. Skip - doing a quick 100 skips will raise your heartbeat, lower your blood pressure and make you feel warmer. It's also a great way to keep the waistline trim and counteract those yummy treats winter demands.

SOUPED UP: There's nothing quite as comforting a bowl of delicious hot soup in winter.
2. Soup - Cook up a pot of home-made soup to keep you going. If you make an extra batch you can decant it into a re-heatable container and enjoy the fruits of your gourmet skills for lunch. Hot soup, save money on buying lunch. Mmmmm.

HOT STUFF: Add some chilli to your cooking for a hot meal.
3. Chilli - Adding a sprinkle of dried chillis to your soup, roast potatoes or sauce will not just heat up your cooking, it will also give your tastebuds a warm-up. But be careful, you want to tantalise them not sign up for the full gunpowder experience.

SOCK 'EM: Keep your feet warm with toasty socks.
4. Wooly socks - is there anything more fun than sliding over polished floors in wool sock? Well yes, but faffing around the house after school or work in your merino toe-twinklers will keep your mootsie-tootsies toasty.

5. Layers - After your evening ablutions, pull on your jim-jams, pull on a jumper and why not add a beanie while you're there? Together with those socks you will be so hot Catherine Zeta-Jones will be asking you for style tips.

WALK THE DOG: Take the pooch for a good walk and you will both get warmer.
6. Get outside - Rug up, grab a pal, the dog and go for a fast walk. Jump on the bike, kick a footy, walk to the shops, run around the block. Sure, you start off with a cold nose but within a few minutes you'll feel all warm and tingly and all the extra oxygen getting pumped through your blood is an added bonus.

HUG: Getting a hug from those you love - or even the family pet - will warm you up inside and out.
7. Hugs - Give your sweetheart, your housemate, your child, parent, sibling or even the dog, a hug. It's hard to feel cold when wrapped around someone.

DANCING: Put on your favourite tracks and dance like you want to win Australia's Got Talent. Or not.
8. Dance - Put on your favourite music and dance like no-one's watching. Doesn't matter if it's the Kinks, ACDC or Slim Dusty, crank up the volume and shake your booty. Even better, get all the family together and busy your best moves with the winner getting out washing the dishes.

CHILL OUT - Nest on the couch wearing lots of layers, add a blanket, a hot drink and relax
9. Nest - Don all the items in points 4 and 5, make point 5, add a blanket and curl up on the couch with a darn good book or a mindless television program. Relax, its winter.

