Some good bush tucker for school

Mr Gulaptis is pictured welcoming the grant with students and teachers of Casino High School, including Principal Neil Schneider.

Mr Gulaptis is pictured welcoming the grant with students and teachers of Casino High School, including Principal Neil Schneider. Contributed

CASINO High School has been successful in securing a $3500 grant under NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Eco Schools Program, Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis announced during a visit to the school last week.

"The students and staff are pretty excited about this. The money will be use to renew and extend the school's bush tucker garden known by its Aboriginal name, Junghing Jagun,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The garden is educational in two ways: it teaches students about Indigenous Australians' connection to the land and use of flora and fauna and it shows schoolchildren the environmental benefits of recycling food waste and soil improvement.

"This is a great program. Evans River K-12 Community School won a grant for a similar purpose after being awarded $3,500 to implement its 'Bandjalang nature trail and bush tucker garden' initiative.”

The Eco Schools Program funds schools to assist with environmental learning opportunities for students, teachers and the school community. Eco Schools' projects provide hands-on curriculum-based environmental education focusing on strong student participation.

Special Education Teacher at Casino High School, Matthew Hall said it is a wonderful opportunity for the school to work in partnership with community members including the Aboriginal Land Council who have shared their knowledge of bush tucker plants and their traditional uses.

"Students have responded enthusiastically to the hands-on approach to their learning. They have created a data base which drew on their literacy and ICT skills and used their maths skills to work out the square metres of mulch and soil needed,” he said.

"The interactive data base will be linked to the schools website giving information on plants and updated progress on the Bush Tucker Garden and its properties.”