Some families could really use your help this Christmas

Deborah Maddox and Christina Reynolds from On Track Community Programs have been overwhelmed by the level of support from the community this Christmas.

WITH more than three weeks to go before Christmas, On Track Community Programs coordinator Deb Maddox can't believe all of the families she listed in the Adopt a Family campaign have already been adopted.

She said it was beautiful to see this early in the holiday period.

"When you work in the domestic violence field and something like this comes up, it's excellent to see everybody pull together and help out,” she said.

"A local health service has donated 15 toys already wrapped up in cellophane.

"We also had 90 handbags that came from the Tweed area - second-hand and brand new, all filled with items from toothpaste to toothbrushes, soaps, deodorants and female hygiene packs.”

There's still a long list of families in need of support this Christmas across community services such as Wesley Mission and Mental Health Support Group.

"Adopting” a family involves picking a family from our list published on The Northern Star's Adopt-a-Family page, calling the listed phone number, then heading to a supermarket or department store to buy them a gift.

Families range from a single boy or girl, a parent and child, right through to large families.

Gifts for your adopted family could include non-perishable food items, kids toys or something a mum or dad can enjoy.

Ms Maddox said she was looking forward to dressing up as Mrs Claus and delivering the gifts to those families in need.

"It's lovely to see the look on their faces ... there's a lot of emotion and they're very grateful,” she said.

The Northern Star's Adopt a Family campaign runs each year at Christmas.

It's your chance to support members of the community experiencing financial hardship.