36°
News

Some common garden myths

helen Hawkes
| 6th Dec 2016 11:45 AM
HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE: Not all old wives' tales about the garden are wise.
HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE: Not all old wives' tales about the garden are wise. AlexRaths

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE thought it was about time we busted some green fallacies. So we asked our gardening expert, Leon Coventry, for some advice.

Myth: If a plant is under stress, it should be fed.

Truth: "If you feed a plant that isn't deficient in nutrients, most likely it will be more stressed," Leon said. If a plant is stressed it's more likely that the soil is compacted, it's in excessive heat, or you haven't planted it in fertile soil with plenty of room to spread its roots.

Myth: You should cover newly pruned areas with paint

Truth: "No, don't do it," Leon said. "Make a clean cut then leave it alone to heal naturally." Do make sure, though, that you keep your garden implements clean.

Myth: Drought tolerant plants don't need watering.

Truth: "All plants need water to establish although most well established drought tolerant plants like Australian native plants can survive our hot summers without much watering." Mulch is still a good idea though, Leon said.

Myth: Newly planted trees need to be staked or guide.

Truth: Don't stake in a windy area, Leon said. Rather, allow the tree to move in the wind and develop its root system. If you do need to stake a tree, make sure you use a soft fabric that wont damage it and remove the stake after one growth season.

Myth: Adding sand to clay soil will loosen it.

Truth: "This is the worse thing you can do," Leon said. "The sand will make the clay rock hard. " Organic matter is way to loosen up the soil. Dig it in and let the worms help you. Gypsum can also be used as a clay additive.

Myth: For fertilisers and pesticides more is better.

Truth: "Always follow the manufacturer's instructions and use precisely the amount suggested. Over-fertilising can kill plants. This is very evident with orchids where it is best to use a half strength mix."

Summer potted roses

By Angie Thomas, www.yates.com.au

One of the many benefits of growing roses in containers is that they can be moved to centre stage when in full flower. Potted roses can be purchased during summer, ready for transplanting into a decorative pot or into the garden.

Before planting the rose, mix some dynamic lifter into the potting mix or soil. Yates Dynamic Lifter's rich organic matter will help to increase the water holding ability of the potting mix and encourage beneficial microorganisms.

After a few weeks, the rose can then be fed regularly with some liquid plant food for roses. It's specially designed to both encourage healthy leaf growth as well as promote lots of beautiful flowers.

Some stunning potted Treloar roses available during summer include:

Dwarf Fairy (Korzweenu) - an award winning miniature rose with large clusters of deep orange red flowers. Perfect for a container, this variety would make a beautiful Christmas table centrepiece.

Peach Profusion (KORpeapro) - growing to around 1 m tall, this floribunda rose has gorgeous apricot coloured semi double blooms.

Perfume Passion (KORpauvio) - another award winner, this almost thornless pink hybrid tea rose has a beautifully intense fragrance.

Fruit of the week

Luscious red cherries flood the supermarkets and fruit and veggie stores during December. Have you ever thought of growing your own? Most cherry trees require lots of 'chilling hours' to produce a crop, so they are best suited to areas with cool or cold winters, however there are some varieties available that will bear cherries in warm temperate areas.

Cherry trees vary in size from medium sized trees down to dwarf varieties in the Fleming's Nurseries 'Trixzie®' range that grow to around 2.5m tall, so are perfect for smaller gardens. In addition to delicious fruit, cherry trees also have very pretty blossoms in spring and lovely autumn foliage.

Cherry trees are most commonly available in winter as bare rooted plants. Choose a variety that's suited to your climate and also check to see whether that variety is self fertilising or needs pollination from another cherry. They need a spot with at least 6 hours of sunshine a day and well drained soil.

Credit: www.yates.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  garden gardening general-seniors-news myths

Lightning tragedy: Man's body still to be retrieved

Lightning tragedy: Man's body still to be retrieved

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital suffering from shock and neck injuries after her tent was struck by lightning and her partner killed at Mt Warning.

MT WARNING: Rescues show just how dangerous it can be

Therese Krix of Bray Park captured this picture of a misty Mt Warning.

Emergency services executed 14 rescue missions in six years

Lightning strikes up bushfires around Northern Rivers

Lawrence RFS firefighter Darrell Binskin puts out a section of the the Fortis Creek bushfire that had crossed Coaldale Road north of Grafton on Friday, 28th October, 2016.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

The storm has left a fiery mark around the region

How to protect yourself during a lightning storm

Lightning captured from Milton Rd, Lismore Heights.

TIP: Don't assume you are 100% safe inside

Local Partners

MT WARNING: Rescues show just how dangerous it can be

TODAY'S tragic rescue at Mt Warning marks the fourth recovery effort this year and sadly, the first death atop the highest point on the Northern Rivers.

REVEALED: The best Christmas tree in the Northern Rivers

Kyogle's Christmas tree 2016.

Northern Rivers residents have spoken

REVEALED: A new Northern Rivers music festival in 2017

Lismore Music Festival co-directors Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly.

Mark March 10 and 11 in your calendar

This weekend's markets list

BIG VOICE: Ron the Coffee Man is a popular and regular stallholder at a number of local markets.

Where to get fresh local produce from

Not ten, but fifteen awesome things to do this week

ANNIVERSARY: Charity day party Nudge Nudge Wink Wink has raised almost $20,000 for local organisations in its first year of events.

This busy week we have pretty much every possible event you may want

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

ACTOR and director Tim Roth has revealed he was abused by his grandfather during his childhood.

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leonardo DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy

Photos: Raised Fist perform in Brisbane

Raised Fist perform at Max Watts in Brisbane as part of their From The North Tour. Photo Asagai Images

Raised Fist better than ever at Brisbane gig

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Elevated 6.6 Acres Boasting Two Contemporary Dwellings and Views

36 Lagoon Drive, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 2 Please call...

This beautiful north facing lifestyle property in sought after Myocum is an absolute must see! Set upon 6.6 acres you can enjoy total peace and privacy whilst...

Views, Charm, Creek and Rural Privacy

322 Kings Road, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Set on just under 11 acres (4.45Ha) this charming country property embodies what everyone loves about the hinterland. Sweeping north and west views will captivate...

POSITION &amp; POTENTIAL!

9 Mayfield Street, Eltham 2480

House 3 1 2 $695,000

A NATURE LOVERS SANCTUARY on approx 1 1/2 acres with around 100 metre RIVER FRONTAGE! YES - this property has a "Special WOW Factor"! PLUS - plenty of space to...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Byron Bay&#39;s Secret Hideaway

89 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Situated only a short walk to town and beaches at the end of a quiet lane on the crest of Ruskin and Paterson Streets, you could pass by this hidden gem 100 times...

AWARD WINNING RENOVATED HOME IN PRIME ELEVATED POSITION

8 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,400,000 to...

This spacious home with an award-winning renovation is situated on an elevated level and north facing block in central Byron Bay. With a commercial zoning this...

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after Market Quarter, just steps ... Auction

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after Market Quarter, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk back...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!