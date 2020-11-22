SOLVED: Missing children found by police

Police have found the two missing Lismore children in Casino.

Police have found the two missing Lismore children in Casino.

RICHMOND DISTRICT POLICE have confirmed that two Lismore children who were previously missing have been located by police.

Araya Smith, 13, and Angus Slater, 9, were found by police in Casino at 9:40pm on Saturday November 21.

Previously, Richmond Police District were notified and had conducted an extensive sweep of the area but did find anything. The pair were believed to still be in the Lismore/Goonellabah area.

Prior to being found, Angus’ last known appearance was at Heritage Park at about 4:45pm on Thursday November 19.

Before being found by police, Araya Smith was last seen on October 14 where she entered a Holden Commodore on Rotary Dr in Lismore.

The pair are known to each other.

The police want to thank the community for their help.