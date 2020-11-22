Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have found the two missing Lismore children in Casino.
Police have found the two missing Lismore children in Casino.
News

SOLVED: Missing children found by police

Adam Daunt
22nd Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RICHMOND DISTRICT POLICE have confirmed that two Lismore children who were previously missing have been located by police.

Araya Smith, 13, and Angus Slater, 9, were found by police in Casino at 9:40pm on Saturday November 21.

Previously, Richmond Police District were notified and had conducted an extensive sweep of the area but did find anything. The pair were believed to still be in the Lismore/Goonellabah area.

Prior to being found, Angus’ last known appearance was at Heritage Park at about 4:45pm on Thursday November 19.

Before being found by police, Araya Smith was last seen on October 14 where she entered a Holden Commodore on Rotary Dr in Lismore.

The pair are known to each other.

The police want to thank the community for their help.

casino nsw northernriverscommunity northernriverscrime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        3 important things you missed at this week’s council meeting

        Premium Content 3 important things you missed at this week’s council meeting

        News AFTER a chaotic year of floods, bushfires and a pandemic, the council discovered how badly it was impacted.

        Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        Premium Content Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        News Tweed-Byron Police won’t tolerate any public health order breaches at schoolies.

        Bishop says ‘thank God for insurance’ after $1M repairs

        Premium Content Bishop says ‘thank God for insurance’ after $1M repairs

        News FIRE and water damage caused extensive and expensive repairs for St Carthage’s...

        North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        Premium Content North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        News Lennox Head-based MLC gives emotional speech in parliament and gets demoted for her...