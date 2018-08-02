Solicitor didn’t make it to court for Olympian client

DESPITE his Olympian client being under investigation by the Australian Federal Police on serious drug charges, solicitor Simon Joyner did not appear in Lismore Local Court yesterday.

In an unusual twist, Olympian Nathan Baggaley, who appeared via video link from Kempsey jail, had to represent himself.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison on six charges including two of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, two of conspiring to manufacture a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, manufacturing a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Baggaley entered not guilty pleas to all charges on November 4.

The court heard the brief of evidence against Baggaley and his co-accused, Drew Baggaley, Matthew King and Matthew Gorman, was not complete.

Police allege the syndicate established drug labs at Tweed Heads and Currumbin Waters on the Gold Coast.

"It will be alleged that the men were members of a syndicate actively involved in the production and distribution of amphetamine-type substances," the police said.

The prosecutor in Mr King's matters, Ms Sweeney indicated the Australian Federal Police had asked for all matters to be moved to a Sydney court.

"If it is possible I would prefer it to be moved to Sydney," agreed Baggaley.

Magistrate David Heilpern disagreed, saying the legal practitioners involved were local and the local community had the right to follow the matter, which happened locally, in a local court.

Mr Heilpern ordered the brief of evidence be completed by January 28, and adjourned all matters until February at Lismore Local Court.

Baggaley did not apply for bail and remains in custody.