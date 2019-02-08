Soli up for a big year in the surf

BIG CHALLENGE: Soli Bailey in action at the Volcom Pipe Pro in Hawaii.

BIG CHALLENGE: Soli Bailey in action at the Volcom Pipe Pro in Hawaii. Tony Heff

SUFFOLK Park surfer Soli Bailey reached the quarter-finals of the Volcom Pipe Pro in Hawaii ahead of his first full season on the professional tour.

Hawaii has been kind to Bailey and it was there last year that he sealed his spot on the tour.

The 23-year-old entered November in 17th place in the Qualifying Series (QS), needing a pair of big results to earn promotion after not having made a quarter-final all year.

He reached the quarter-finals in his first Hawaiian event before getting to the semis at Sunset Beach to jump six places and seal his tour spot.

There are a handful of QS events Bailey can still compete in before the world tour starts with the Quiksilver Pro on the Gold Coast in April.

"I've always dreamed of getting the start at Snapper. Bells is also a really special place for me,” Bailey told World Surf League media.

"I won an Indigenous title there, with my Indigenous background, and I also had a few really good junior results out there.

"Then Teahupo'o and J-Bay, the events I'm most looking forward to.

"But the whole year is generally always pumping and it'll be really cool just to get all of those opportunities.

"I can't wait.”

Former Lennox Head surfers Mikey and Owen Wright will also be on the men's tour this year.

Sister Tyler Wright will be out to reclaim the world title after a bad case of the flu and chronic fatigue saw her miss the second half of last season

Tweed Heads product Stephanie Gilmore won her seventh world title in Wright's absence.