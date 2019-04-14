Menu
Steve Parmenter captured a shot of a soldier crab at The Spit at Ballina.
Community

Soldier crabs, surfing, sunsets: 17 amazing readers' photos

14th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
EVERY week we ask for your best photos, and every week you deliver.

Thanks once again to everyone who submitted a photo to our Facebook cover image competition -- we've been blown away by the spectacular entries.

To participate in this weekly competition, just head to The Northern Star's Facebook page on a Monday evening and post your favourite photo when we do our call-out.

The one with the most "likes" will be our cover image for the week.

Get snapping!

 

