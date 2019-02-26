Rape-accused soldier to remain on bail

File picture: The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.

THE soldier accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at a Brisbane army base will remain on bail.

The man was charged with rape after allegedly sneaking a teenage girl into Enoggera Barracks, in Brisbaneâ€™s northwest, on January 14.

Police allege he snuck the woman into the base in the boot of his car and raped her.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was not required to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the brief mention of the matter.

Magistrate Michael Quinn allowed the man to remain on bail until his next appearance on March 18.

He had previously been granted watchhouse bail shortly after being charged.