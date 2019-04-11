Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COSY: Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
COSY: Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

SOLD OUT: All tickets gone for Splendour in the Grass

Javier Encalada
by
11th Apr 2019 2:56 PM | Updated: 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPLENDOUR in the Grass 2019 is a sold out event, organisers have confirmed.

The festival open its general ticket sale this morning at 9am and sold out just after 2pm.

The festival increased its capacity to 42,500 patrons this year, 7500 more people than the 35,000 limit allowed until last year.

Splendour announced a line up headlined by Chance the rapper, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino At North Byron Parklands from July 19 to 21.

Splendour's co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco were "thrilled (read relieved)" about the news.

"This year we've been able to open our event up to more music and arts lovers than ever before," they said.

"The increased capacity along with our new Time To Pay plan have made Splendour more accessible than ever before.

"Splendour 2019 will be our biggest event yet and once again we're truly humbled by the incredible support from our Splendour community. Can't wait to see you all in July!"

Those who missed out on tickets this morning can keep hope as a Ticket Resale Facility will kick into action soon, standby for the time and date but in the mean time sign up for the waitlist.

Those who purchased tickets and can no longer attend the show will be happy to see the Ticket Resale Facility will give them the opportunity to offload your ticket to someone who missed out.

More Stories

byron bay north byron parklands northern rivers music festivals splendour2019 splendour in the grass whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mayor begs Target to keep store open

    premium_icon Mayor begs Target to keep store open

    News "IT'S more than just a retail shop... it is an essential service for rural and regional communities.”

    First look at what weather will be like for school holidays

    premium_icon First look at what weather will be like for school holidays

    Weather Forecasters predict a wet start to the holiday fun

    Ballina nail technician 'buzzing, dancing' about new salon

    premium_icon Ballina nail technician 'buzzing, dancing' about new salon

    News Patrica White says her dreams are coming true