SOLD OUT: All tickets gone for Splendour in the Grass

SPLENDOUR in the Grass 2019 is a sold out event, organisers have confirmed.

The festival open its general ticket sale this morning at 9am and sold out just after 2pm.

The festival increased its capacity to 42,500 patrons this year, 7500 more people than the 35,000 limit allowed until last year.

Splendour announced a line up headlined by Chance the rapper, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino At North Byron Parklands from July 19 to 21.

Splendour's co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco were "thrilled (read relieved)" about the news.

"This year we've been able to open our event up to more music and arts lovers than ever before," they said.

"The increased capacity along with our new Time To Pay plan have made Splendour more accessible than ever before.

"Splendour 2019 will be our biggest event yet and once again we're truly humbled by the incredible support from our Splendour community. Can't wait to see you all in July!"

Those who missed out on tickets this morning can keep hope as a Ticket Resale Facility will kick into action soon, standby for the time and date but in the mean time sign up for the waitlist.

Those who purchased tickets and can no longer attend the show will be happy to see the Ticket Resale Facility will give them the opportunity to offload your ticket to someone who missed out.