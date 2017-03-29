Sold on dancing for a cause

STARS SHINE: Katrina Beohm from Katrina Beohm Real Estate alongside her dance partner Rhiannan Beardow, participating in the Stars of Lismore Dance For Cancer event.

KATRINA BEOHM is sold on making a difference with her dance moves

Katrina Beohm, from Katrina Beohm Real Estate, is not only on a dancing mission to promote a healthy lifestyle, but to build awareness for the fight against cancer.

Ms Beohm will be replacing her yoga matt for dancing shoes in Cancer Council's Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer, at the Lismore Workers Club on Saturday, June 3. Katrina's fundraising will be aiding cancer research, programs and services for the Northern Rivers region alongside her dance partner Rhiannan Beardow, a dedicated teacher at the Karen Ireland Dance Centre in Lismore.

Ms Beohm was keen to get involved as it strengthens and combines her joy of dancing and her sense of community.

"I love being involved in our community helping charities and organisations, plus I also love to dance,” Ms Beohm said.

She enjoys swimming and studies nutrition, however, she revealed that her lack of dance experience won't discourage her from dancing the night away.

"I haven't had much professional training, just a few lessons as a kid, but I can't wait to get started on the dance lessons,” she said.

Ms Beohm is paired with Rhiannan Beardow, an international dance teacher from the Karen Ireland Dance Centre in Lismore. Ms Beardow specialises in ballet, contemporary dance and jazz.