Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Blue Goose Hotel, Junction Hill
The Blue Goose Hotel, Junction Hill
Property

SOLD: What's next for the Blue Goose site?

Jenna Thompson
2nd Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POPULAR Junction Hill watering hole the Blue Goose Hotel has been sold in record time. But that was no surprise to Dougherty Property agent Derek Morgan.

Within hours of the property going up for sale mid-June, Mr Morgan's phone was ringing hot with inquiries.

"We did a Facebook launch on Thursday and it went live on the internet which had a big response," he said.

Four days after launching, an offer was made and accepted to purchase the property at the asking price of $410,000 (+GST). The sale officially went through on July 8, 2020.

Mr Morgan revealed that the buyer was "a syndicate of local people" who intend on maintaining the spirit of the old Goose.

"They were toying with the idea of changing the name at one stage," Mr Morgan laughed.

"But it was sold as a pub and, from what I understand, it will reopen as a pub."

It's understood renovations and improvements are underway inside the premises with plans to re-open in the coming months.

blue goose hotel clarence development clarence valley commercial real estate dougherty property junction hill
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I could cry’: Beloved Lismore restaurant shuts its doors

        Premium Content ‘I could cry’: Beloved Lismore restaurant shuts its doors

        News THEY rebuilt after the devastating 2017 flood and battled through the pandemic, but now they’re calling it a day.

        • 2nd Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        Why 38 palm trees will be removed by the council

        Premium Content Why 38 palm trees will be removed by the council

        News Work to remove the palm trees will start later this month

        • 2nd Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        DON’T TOUCH: Highly venomous sea snakes on our beaches

        Premium Content DON’T TOUCH: Highly venomous sea snakes on our beaches

        News Don't think that sea snakes can't or won't bite - they definitely do

        • 2nd Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        584 homes without power after equipment failure

        Premium Content 584 homes without power after equipment failure

        News The power outage started just before 10am

        • 2nd Oct 2020 11:34 AM