The Brown & Jolly building in Woodlark St, Lismore, has been sold.
News

SOLD: Historic Lismore building has new owner

Rebecca Lollback
23rd Dec 2020 11:00 PM
It was originally used as the display rooms for timber and joinery manufacturers Brown & Jolly, then it housed businesses such as Chandlers and Spotlight.

But ever since Spotlight shut its doors and moved to HomeCo at South Lismore two years ago, this large building in Woodlark St in the Lismore CBD has remained empty.

It was recently offered for sale by tender.

Marketing agent Michael Shay from LJ Hooker this week confirmed the building had been sold.

“The owners were very happy with the sale,” he said.

“I can confirm that it was sold to a local … but any further details are confidential.”

The Brown & Jolly Centre is thought to be the largest land holding in the heart of Lismore.

The massive property comprises a pair of two-storey brick buildings of 4766 sqm on a block of 3483 sqm with street frontages at 65-69 Woodlark Street, 7-17 Eggins Lane and 21-29 Larkin Lane.

It is zoned B3 Commercial Core, which means the property has a multitude of potential uses.

Lismore Northern Star

