Sold for $666: cheeky punter snaps up Folau's Wallaby jersey

THE bitter Israel Folau saga may have divided Australia, but former Wallabies lock Peter FitzSimons has helped lighten the mood momentarily by sharing a hilarious tale involving a Folau auction.

In his Sydney Morning Herald "The Fitz Files" column, FitzSimons said the Wahroonga Tigers held a fundraising dinner at the Hornsby RSL last weekend, with former All Blacks star Andrew Mehrtens in typically fine form as guest speaker.

"Come auction time, a Wallaby jersey signed by Izzy Folau was one of the items up for grabs," FitzSimons wrote.

"Auctioneer, Dave Proctor had his work cut out for this one and bidding was slow and bored until someone shouted out "$666!

"SOLD, to that man, and good on him!"

In modern popular culture, 666 has become one of the most widely recognised symbols for the Antichrist, or the devil.

Staunch Christian Folau is of course doing his own fundraising as he controversially hopes to crowd source $3 million on GoFundMe to help with legal costs following his sacking by Rugby Australia.

As of 1pm on Saturday, Folau had raised more than $500,000.