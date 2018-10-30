Sold for $1: New vision revealed for Casino building

WE DID IT: Casino artists Tony Henessy and the Casino Art Group pushed for the state government building to remain in community hands.

Susanna Freymark

THERE is a first time for everything.

It's the first time Richmond Valley Council has paid one dollar for a building.

It's the first time Chris Gulaptis MP has sold a state government building for one dollar.

And it is the first time Casino has its own community-owned art gallery.

When the former Roads and Maritime Services building at the corner of Hickey and Barker streets became vacant, Casino artist Tony Hennessy had a vision for the modern building with large glass windows facing the Richmond River and parklands.

He wasted no time and spoke with Richmond Valley Council manager Vaughan Macdonald about the building becoming an art gallery.

There was quiet excitement among the Casino Art Group members for months as negotiations continued between the council and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, who worked with Finance Minister Victor Dominello to secure the building for the community.

"I haven't done this before in my electorate,” Mr Gulaptis said of the extraordinarily cheap purchase.

The deal was due to a government policy where state assets, such as buildings, under $1 million could be given back to the community if required.

"Council will own the building but look at passing it on as soon as possible to the art group,” Mr Macdonald said.

Mr Hennessy couldn't be more thrilled.

"I don't believe public buildings should go out of public hands,” he said.

He plans to hold a public meeting on Saturday, November 17 at 4pm at the site of Casino's new art gallery.

"Anyone who is interested can come along,” he said. "We're looking for someone with legal knowledge, someone with financial and building expertise.”

Already "thought bubbles” have been discussed for the 123sqm building and surrounding land.

"We're thinking of Friday piano nights and an artisans market in the carpark next to the gallery,” Mr Hennessy said.

A draft document includes ideas for a coffee shop, a retail art supply shop, tables and chairs on the lawns outside, jazz nights, new lighting and much more.

The gallery will need to become an incorporated body and funding will begin as soon as possible to make the changes. Fundraising ideas include crowd funding, a longest table event, eat street and other ideas.

Mayor Robert Mustow said the venue would be the first of its kind in Richmond Valley and could be used for the Beef Week art exhibition, Bentley and Coraki art prizes and other events.

Mr Macdonald said things could begin to happen early next year. Watch this (art) space.