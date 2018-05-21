Solar train shines with gold at Good Design Awards

GOLD AWARDS: Byron Bay's innovative solar train with it's two ticks representing it scooped two golds at the 2018 Good Design Awards.

THE Northern Rivers' innovative solar train has beaten more than 500 entries to take out top honours at the 60th Annual Good Design Awards.

Byron Bay's heritage world first solar train has been recognised at the awards ceremony, held at the Sydney Opera House on Friday night.

The highest honour for design innovation in Australia, the Awards attracted a record 536 entries this year.

The Byron Bay Railroad Company 1942 era train was both a Good Design Award Gold Winner in the Product Design category and a Good Design Award Winner in the Engineering category, in recognition for outstanding design and innovation.

Judges praised the train service, which is run on a not-for-profit basis with tickets costing just $3.

"What is truly brilliant about this project is that it uses currently available technology applied to a sector in a clever and innovative way," they said.

"This project has the potential to raise much needed awareness about sustainable design. A sign of things to come".

The net carbon positive train service is entirely funded by Byron Bay Railroad Company and receives no government support whatsoever.

Good Design Australia's chief executive, Dr Bradon Gien said, "this is very Byron Bay."

"The designers retained the overall aesthetics of the old train while pointing the way to a sustainable future."

He said the Byron Shire continues to punch above its weight, with Byron's Flow Hive taking the major award in In 2016 for their backyard beekeeping invention.

Gien attributed these successes to a sunny disposition and tolerance for risk.

"Designers and architects are optimists" he said.

"We look at design as a way of creating a better future. We're living in a volatile, topsy-turvy world. If we are going to provide a better future for our planet, it requires imagination. Design is one of the ways we can make it happen."

The Byron Bay Railroad Company team were presented with their trophies by Jan Utzon, son of Jorn Utzon who designed the Sydney Opera House.

Whilst the train itself will not be present, it will be celebrated among other award winning innovations during Vivid Sydney from 25-27 May at the Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay.

The train will commence its Winter schedule on June 1 and existing services will be maintained with the exception of Friday and Saturday evening services.

The last evening service will be 26 May until evening services resume again after winter.

www.byronbaytrain.com.au