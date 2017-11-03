News

VIDEO: 'Huge milestone' as solar train arrives in Byron

Claudia Jambor
Marc Stapelberg
by and

SCORES of on-lookers witnessed a world first unfold in Byron Bay as its new solar train was craned in and placed onto the new railway line.

Byron Bay's solar train has arrived.

The Byron Bay Railroad Company solar train is expected to begin trips before Christmas from Elements of Byron at the industrial estate into the Byron township.

Ballina Shire councillor was among those who witnessed the momentous occasion earlier on Friday morning.

He was confident the new train was an exciting development for transportation on the North Coast.

"Bringing the rail line back to life will be great for Byron and the region," Cr Williams said.

He said it was a "happy accident" he was in town for the momentous occasion with the crane blocking traffic for Cr Williams, who was dropping his partner to work at the time.

"I saw a friend there and stopped to say g'day to him and then I was caught (out by the train)," he said.

Bringing the solar train to fruition has been six years in the making.

The pre-service operation is expected to run between 8am and 10pm with the majority of trips running during normal business hours.

