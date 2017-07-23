Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Government’s amendment states the cost impacts would likely be “somewhat offset” because licensed electricians are less likely to be supervised or have their work reviewed.
The Government’s amendment states the cost impacts would likely be “somewhat offset” because licensed electricians are less likely to be supervised or have their work reviewed.
News

Solar regulations a win for safety, but industry worried

Matthew Newton
by
12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW code of practice requiring sparkies to install and remove solar panels on solar farms has been welcomed by the Electrical Trades Union, as the industry warns projects will be left scrambling to find qualified electricians for jobs.

ETU state secretary Dan McGaw likened solar farm construction sites to the "wild west" where "anything goes", citing instances where unlicensed backpackers performed the work of licensed electricians.

He said the primary focus of the new code was about the safety of workers on solar construction sites.

"100% at the end of the day, (the changes) are about being proactive in this industry rather than reactive," he said.

The new regulations mean only licensed electricians will be able to mount, locate, fix or remove solar panels on solar farms with a total rated capacity of at least 100kW, from May 13. Mr McGaw said the draft code of practice went out to industry for review.

WANT TO SEE EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER CONTENT? MAKE SURE YOU JOIN OUR NEW FACEBOOK GROUP.

"From what we're hearing there's very few companies that actually responded," he said. Clean Energy Council director of energy generation Anna Freeman told the The Courier-Mail the changes were entirely unnecessary and had people "extremely worried".

"There is no electrical work involved in what the government is now requiring solar farm proponents to carry out," she said.

"They (State Government) certainly provided ... virtually no opportunity for the solar industry to talk through this issue and understand what the actual problem was that they were trying to solve."

code of practice etu solar farms toowoomba business toowoomba list workplace health and safety
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Real estate agent faces court over Alstonville fire

    premium_icon Real estate agent faces court over Alstonville fire

    Crime THE lawyer for a real estate agent accused of setting a business alight has asked for time to consider the police brief.

    Page candidates: Who's who in the political zoo

    premium_icon Page candidates: Who's who in the political zoo

    Politics Who's hoping to win your vote at the federal election

    Tractor pull engages students in Primex

    premium_icon Tractor pull engages students in Primex

    Rural Schools compete for $2000 prize pool in this fun new competition

    'Kick in the guts': Beloved mini rail vandalised

    premium_icon 'Kick in the guts': Beloved mini rail vandalised

    News Volunteers shocked and angry after discovering the damage