Solar gardens light the way to sustainabilty

SUSTAINING: Enova Community Energy Managing Director Tony Pfeiffer; The Hon Mark Butler MP Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy; State Labor Candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh; and Enova Community Energy Chair Alison Crook.

SUSTAINING: Enova Community Energy Managing Director Tony Pfeiffer; The Hon Mark Butler MP Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy; State Labor Candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh; and Enova Community Energy Chair Alison Crook. Contributed

ENOVA Community Energy showed off its ground-breaking solar garden project to the Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Mark Butler MP this week

Mr Butler along with Asren Pugh, State Labor Candidate for Ballina, visited Enova's headquarters and were impressed by the garden.

Enova is urging Northern Rivers businesses and individuals to get behind its community-owned solar garden, where members benefit from the renewable energy it will generate, and businesses benefit from the renewable energy on their roof.

Mark Butler praised Enova's vision of helping the Northern Rivers transition to renewable energy.

"I am excited to support innovative projects like the solar gardens that can make an important contribution towards reducing carbon emissions and transition to a clean energy future, in addition to allowing access to the benefits of solar for renters," he said.

Asren Pugh said he has been a long time supporter of Enova.

"This is a company looking at innovative ways to make renewable energy more available throughout the community while encouraging the Northern Rivers to help power itself," he said.

Enova Community Energy Chair, Alison Crook, said community solar gardens were a solution for businesses and individuals who wanted clean, solar energy, but currently can't install it.