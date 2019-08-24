Solar farm with 95,000 panels set for Mannum

PLANS to expand a solar farm and battery storage system at Mannum to about the size of 134 football fields have been lodged with the State Government.

It would take the capacity of the plant - owned by US sharemarket-listed firm Canadian Solar - from 5MW to 30MW.

The solar array at the corner of Mannum and Piggery roads, which is designed to help secure energy reliability for the mid-Murray region, would mostly be used by local agricultural businesses.

It would also include 4MW of battery storage.

Under the plan, about 95,000 solar panels would generate an estimated 80,000MW hours of renewable energy.

A small power substation would be built on the site and connected to the SA Power Networks substation on Mannum Rd, feeding directly into the national grid.

The Mannum solar farm would have 95,000 panels. Photo: AP/Steve Helber

Canadian Solar acquired the Mannum project from Melbourne company Tetris Capital in January and began construction of the first 5MW installation shortly after.

According to the plans lodged with the State Commission Assessment Panel, Tetris would still be involved in the project's planning and finances.

Canadian Solar is currently in talks with multiple contractors to deliver the solar farm.

It is one in a line of solar projects in the Murraylands, including the $1 billion 300MW Riverland Solar and Storage project by Lyon Group at Morgan, Vena Energy's $170 million 127 MW plant at Tailem Bend and RES Renewables 176MW facility at Pallamana.

The project is out for public consultation until Thursday, August 29.

It will then be put to SCAP for approval.