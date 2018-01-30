Solar farm stages fight against climate change

LISMORE'S groundbreaking floating solar farm will provide the stage today for 70 local councils to unite in the fight against climate change.

Cities Power Partnership will welcome 35 new councils to the group at the launch of Australia's largest floating solar farm in Lismore - a project backed by Cities Power Partnership member Lismore City Council and Lismore Community Solar.

The 70 councils, including Lismore City and Byron Shire Councils, making up the partnership represent 7.5 million people across Australia.

Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith said that the Cities Power Partnership plays a crucial role in connecting the work that councils are doing on climate change.

"Our community is passionate about sustainability, driving the development of our new floating solar farm which we hope will inspire other councils to find local climate solutions," he said.

"The Cities Power Partnership has connected us with councils across the country tackling climate change, and is helping to motivate those just getting started on their climate journey.

"Councils have the power to make a huge difference to the way the community uses energy, and its time for us to use that power to transform Australia's energy landscape."

New additions to the Cities Power Partnership include sustainability powerhouses Sydney, Brisbane and Darwin, as well as metropolitan, regional and rural local governments from across the country.

Climate Councillor and international climate scientist Professor Will Steffen congratulated the councils pledging to tackle climate change in their own backyards, highlighting the enormous opportunity local governments have to be part of Australia's climate solution.

"We're excited to see a record number of councils jumping on board with the Cities Power Partnership," he said.

"As the tier of government that's closest to the community, local councils have the power to genuinely transform the way we generate and use energy.

"It's clear that Australians support climate action from their council. We're calling on all local governments to join the groundswell of climate action spreading across the country."

The Cities Power Partnership is a free national program created by the Climate Council that celebrates and accelerates the pollution reduction and clean energy successes of Australia in towns and cities.

Local governments who join the partnership pledge to take five key actions across renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transport and working together.

The floating solar farm at the East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant will be officially opened today.