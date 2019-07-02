Solar car park driving energy savings

Byron Shire Council will install solar panels at a public car park in Mullumbimby, similar to this one at the Casino RSM Club shopping centre car park.

WORK is about to start on the construction of a $380,000 solar 'roof' in the council-owned carpark in Station Street, Mullumbimby with photo-voltaic solar panels to be installed over approximately 40 parking spaces.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, said the solar structure will be a 99 kilowatt solar system which is expected to generate enough power to offset around 20-25 percent of the daily electricity use in the council's administration building.

"This is a great project for council and the community in that it will take us a step closer to being 100 per cent carbon neutral by 2025 and it's reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

"Council has also made a commitment to source all its energy through renewable sources by 2027 so to be able to build a solar roof over a large carpark is a really innovative way of using the space," Cr Richardson said.

The structure will not be waterproof, but will provide shade for cars which is an added bonus.

"People who drive electric vehicles will also be pleased to know that we are putting in a charging station that will be able to be used by members of the public," Mayor Richardson said.

Work on the carpark will start in late June and parking will be limited over the two month construction process. People living near the council building will notice more cars parking on the street but this will end when the carpark is reopened in early September.

For more information about the solar carpark project go to the council's website www.byron.nsw.gov.au - search 'renewable energy' - or plans are available for viewing in the foyer opposite the Council Chambers.

For more information contact Annie Lewis, Media and Communications Coordinator, on 6626 7320.