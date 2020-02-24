Soggy ground hinders repair of river foreshore

THE new foreshore and pathway at Coraki was covered when the Richmond River rose during the storms.

Debris has piled up from he flood and the park sign tipped over.

Woodburn foreshore also copped damage from rising river waters.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said work to clean up debris and damage affecting the Coraki and Woodburn riverside park foreshore areas following last week’s heavy rain was scheduled this next week.

“Council staff have closely assessed the two areas in recent days and due to the soggy ground around the two sites it has not been possible to safely use the vehicles and equipment required for the clean up,” Mr Macdonald said.

“It’s hoped the ground will dry out to enable the work to commence, so the two public areas can be restored to their original state as soon as possible.”

The initial work will involve the removal of piles of flood debris from the area and cleaning mud off paths and other surfaces. Damaged trees and vegetation will be also be cleaned up and pruned.

Maintaining the Coraki and Woodburn foreshore areas was a high priority for Council, Mr Macdonald said.

“Council has made a significant investment into the riverside parks in recent years and the community places a high value on the amenity of these public areas.”

Council has an estimated $2 million in damages to infrastructure across the Richmond Valley LGA following heavy rain event on 12-13 February, and work is currently underway to make an application to the NSW Government for disaster assistance.