Rous Rangers powerhouse Loris Gordon will be a key player for her softball side today.
Softballers set sights on striking out cancer

Lauren Forrester
30th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
FAR North Coast Softball Association will hold its first annual charitable event, Strike Out Cancer, this weekend.

The day will raise money for foundations across the country.

“This is a great opportunity for local softballers to give back to the local community and it’s a fun way to raise much-needed funds,” association secretary Dianne McGowen said.

The fields at Albert Park, Lismore, will come alive with vibrant pink colours.

The two main events today will be the Division 1 games, with the first between Ballina Sharks and Rous Warriors at 1.30pm and the second between Motley Crew and Rous Rangers at 3.30pm.

After the previous game between Sharks and Warriors, this one should be a ripper.

Both teams depend on their pitchers, Charlene Amber (Sharks) and Ester Denning (Warriors), to shut down the opposition big hitters.

Sharks will look to cover the gaps Warriors found in their field last time, while Warriors will need to keep their fielding tight to eliminate the errors that crept in last time.

Motley Crew and Rous Rangers’ previous encounter went down to the wire with only one run it.

As always, the two teams will look to their experienced players, Kayleen Shailes (Motley Crew) and Loris Gordon (Rangers) for support and advice in the field and at bat.

Motley Crew is capable of pulling off another upset by shutting down Rangers’ big hitters, Samantha Dowse, Jakira Toniello and Kaliyah Browning.

Their own big hitters, Oliver Shields and Shay Kelly, will also play a key role.

Division 2 and 3 games will also be played through the afternoon.

far north coast division 1 softball northern rivers charity sport
Lismore Northern Star

