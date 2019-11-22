Softballers pitch for cancer fundraiser

IN THE PINK: Amy Gordon pitching Far North Coast softball at Albert Park, Lismore.

THE Far North Coast Softball Association will be joining other softball associations from around the country to "strike out cancer” next weekend - November 29-30.

The associations will use the weekend's round to raise money for breast cancer research, with the local games to be held at Albert Park in Lismore.

The association is asking all players and spectators to wear pink and make a donation to the worthy cause. With a player base of approximately 180, the Far North Coast association's goal is to raise $500.

This will be the first of many annual charitable events for the Far North Coast association.

Meanwhile, the association's teams will be hoping to improve their games this week to give them the best possible chance of winning the Strike Out Cancer round.

In Division 1, Rous Rangers are taking on clubmates Warriors,

Rangers will be hoping to bounce back after last week's loss to Ballina.

But it won't be easy with the Warriors continually improving through tight fielding and powerhouse pitcher, Ester Denning.

The other Division 1 game will see Ballina Sharks play Motley Crew.

The last time these teams met, Motley Crew won in the upset of the season.

The Sharks will be determined not to let this happen again and will throw everything they have at Motley Crew.

Division 2 sees Workers Wild Turkeys take on Dodgers Demons in a game which was previously postponed.

The Turkeys will be hoping to get one over the Dodgers who have been unstoppable lately.

Byron Bay are up against an in-form Casino side that is proving to be the team to look out for this season.

The final Division 2 game should be a close one with the Woodburn Wonders taking on the Goonellabah Gunnas.

In Division 3, Workers Mighty Duck will be hoping to keep their winning streak alive when they take on Ballina Makos, who have repeatedly proved they mean business this season.

Rous Rascals are up against clubmates Rouges.