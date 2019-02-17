Softball talent in the family as Lachlan takes another step

LACHLAN COE'S star continues to rise after being named in the Australian Under-15 boys squad to play in the Australian International Friendship softball series at Redlands in Queensland in July.

Coe, 13, has had an impressive 12 months.

Last July he was invited to a talented players' camp in Newcastle. From there he was picked up by Campbelltown to play in the Under-15 state championship and was selected to represent NSW Country in the Under-15 regional national championship in Canberra last month.

His performances in that tournament caught the eye of the Australian selectors.

"It's an outstanding achievement for Lachlan,” Far North Coast Softball spokeswoman Di McGowen said.

"He has been working very hard to achieve his goals. Playing for Ballina Sharks, under the watchful eye of Michael Lucas, has seen Lachlan's game improve greatly.”

Coe has been playing softball since he was nine alongside his mother Deidre, sister Mikayla and grandmother Diane in the women's competition and with his dad Rohan in the Charity Shield for Casino.

Lachlan was born into the sport as his mother and sister are both talented players, having represented Far North Coast over the years.

The final Australian team will be announced in early July.