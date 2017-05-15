Sod turned after 11 year push to get driver education centre

The first sod is turned to mark the beginning of construction of the Southern Cross LADS Driver Education Facility.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan today helped turn the first sod on Stage 1 of the Southern Cross LADS Driver Education Facility near Lismore.

"This project has been talked about since our community's tragic loss of four young lives in a car crash at Broken Head Road in 2006," Mr Hogan said.

"Any life lost on our roads is far too many.

"I was determined to help get this life-saving facility built. This is why I made an election commitment of $250,000 to kick start the project.

"It has been a community effort to turn this very good idea into a reality.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work of Southern Cross LADS for not only raising awareness about the need for better driver education but for also fundraising since early 2007, together with the very generous anonymous donor and our service clubs."

The track will be about 500 metres in circumference and built on a 50 acre site on the outskirts of Lismore.

It will feature various road conditions including 'wet' conditions, roundabouts for vision and steering training, corners of various radii, a straight sufficient for vehicles to accelerate to 80km/h, sand traps and a spectator viewing area.

The Federal Government is contributing $250,000 to kick start the project, with donations raised by Southern Cross LADS making up the remainder.