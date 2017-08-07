25°
News

SOCIAL PHOTOS: Writers Festival whips up a storm of ideas

Marc Stapelberg
| 7th Aug 2017 9:55 AM
Maxine McCoy, 10, of Mullumbimby, at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017.
Maxine McCoy, 10, of Mullumbimby, at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE the calm atmosphere and sunny weather gracing the Byron Bay Writers Festival one could not help but notice the ferocity of the intellectual rigour being whipped about.

From Queen Victoria, to Islamic extremism to rock star stereotypes no topic was off bounds for Day 1 of the writers festival.

From Tex Perkins describing his boyhood growing up in Brisbane riding on a bicycle with an air rifle to John Saffran who discussed how he ended up sipping tequila with far right Neo Nazi's the festival once again proving that literature and freedom of the press, combined with progressive discussion and liberal expression of ideas have a safe place in Byron Bay.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

John Saffran who recently released his book Depends What You Means By Extremist was forthcoming about the challenges of writing on serious topics.

He said it was difficult to write about awful things in the moment but it became awesomely handy in retrospect as tension, conflict and awkwardness were wonderful to write about.

Tex Perkins discussed his childhood discovery of Alice Cooper and then moved onto the time he ended up smashing one of his Aria awards into a wall so he could accept a drink as he had two and no spare hands.

He described the time he 'completely lost it' and how that evening showed him at his best and worst defending a loved one and vanquishing an 'evil doer' only to end up covered in blood and with his pants split.

He ended up losing the Aria awards in the end but thankfully other band members had the other three still that they had won on the night.

More than 130 writers and commentators have converged on Byron Bay from across Australia and around the world for three days of inspiring storytelling, debate and conversation.

This year's line-up includes Jimmy Barnes, Roger Cohen, Tim Flannery, Mei Fong, Clementine Ford, Kate Grenville, Tony Jones, Hannah Kent, Richard Roxburgh, John Safran and Dava Sobel to name just a few.

Today you can catch Chistina Lamb in conversation with Jennifer Byrne at 10:15am at the Southern Cross University Marquee with Adam Spencer in conversation with Lex Hirst at 11:15am.

Charlie Veron will be in conversation with Peter Harrison at 10:15am at the Yellow Brick Road Pavilion, while Mei Fong will be in discussion with Caroline Baum at 12:30pm.

You can catch RAKE with Andrew Knight and Richard Roxburgh at 3:00pm at the Feros Care Marquee.

Sarah Blasko will be in conversation with Erik Jensen at The Saturday Paper Marquee tent at 11:30pm.

With Tim Flannery and Paul Barclay talking at 3:00pm.

Eka Kurniawan will be in conversation with Anneli Knight at 10:00am at the Belongil Room.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  books byron bay writers festival northern rivers festival writers

Pregnant woman bound during armed robbery

Pregnant woman bound during armed robbery

STAFF bound and safe plundered during armed robbery on Sunday evening.

  • News

  • 7th Aug 2017 8:35 AM

Quote for oval revamp comes in 40% over budget

Lismore Council's general manager Gary Murphy, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and mayor Isaac Smith welcomed the fast tracking of $3M upgrade funding for Oakes Oval in April.

The council will need to slightly dampen its ambitious upgrade plans

Third Hendra case confirmed near Lismore

Authorities warn North Coast horse owners to be vigilant after confirmation of a fourth outbreak of Hendra virus in Lismore area in less than a month.

Third case of Hendra virus in Lismore area in less than month

Players raise $10k for Cystic Fibrosis

The Evans Head Bombers hosted their annual Cystic Fibrosis Charity Day over the weekend. Photo: Anne Dries.

Local rugby club host their sixth annual Sponsers Charity Day

Local Partners

FLOOD REVIEW: Emergency Sub Plan 10 years old

NORTHERN Rivers is a priority for the NSW SES, with reviews already underway to amend the 2006 Emergency Sub Plan.

No fixed Abode: Book launch strikes a chord

No Fixed Abode photographer Drew Rogers with his wife Celeste Harris, at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Confronting book on homelessness in Byron Bay proves a hit.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

TRADITIONAL: Find fantastic local produce, handcraft and coffee at the Lismore Carboot Markets.

Where to get fresh produce and local coffee from.

'Lettuce' check out the markets this weekend

LETTUCE FANCIER: Denise Latham at her stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market.

Denise Latham is what you might call a lettuce expert

Thirteen fantastic things to do this week

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

Writers, fireworks, poets and... Batman!

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Queensland farmer's brave decision has cost him his spot on Australian Survivor.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Netflix documentary claims 'eating eggs as bad as smoking'

The film claims eating one egg a day is as bad as smoking five cigarettes a day.

What The Health slammed by experts

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

CONVENIENT COUNTRY LIVING on the outskirts of CLUNES

9 Eureka Road, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Offered for the first time in 35 years is this 3 bedroom family home without a neighbour in sight. Set on a 1/3 of an acre of land and with many features...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $535,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

UNMARKED GRAVE: Burial site on plateau won't delay massive development

A burial site has been located on the site of a major residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau.

Opponents have vowed the fight will go on