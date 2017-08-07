SOCIAL PHOTOS: Writers Festival whips up a storm of ideas

DESPITE the calm atmosphere and sunny weather gracing the Byron Bay Writers Festival one could not help but notice the ferocity of the intellectual rigour being whipped about.

From Queen Victoria, to Islamic extremism to rock star stereotypes no topic was off bounds for Day 1 of the writers festival.

From Tex Perkins describing his boyhood growing up in Brisbane riding on a bicycle with an air rifle to John Saffran who discussed how he ended up sipping tequila with far right Neo Nazi's the festival once again proving that literature and freedom of the press, combined with progressive discussion and liberal expression of ideas have a safe place in Byron Bay.

John Saffran who recently released his book Depends What You Means By Extremist was forthcoming about the challenges of writing on serious topics.

He said it was difficult to write about awful things in the moment but it became awesomely handy in retrospect as tension, conflict and awkwardness were wonderful to write about.

Tex Perkins discussed his childhood discovery of Alice Cooper and then moved onto the time he ended up smashing one of his Aria awards into a wall so he could accept a drink as he had two and no spare hands.

He described the time he 'completely lost it' and how that evening showed him at his best and worst defending a loved one and vanquishing an 'evil doer' only to end up covered in blood and with his pants split.

He ended up losing the Aria awards in the end but thankfully other band members had the other three still that they had won on the night.

More than 130 writers and commentators have converged on Byron Bay from across Australia and around the world for three days of inspiring storytelling, debate and conversation.

This year's line-up includes Jimmy Barnes, Roger Cohen, Tim Flannery, Mei Fong, Clementine Ford, Kate Grenville, Tony Jones, Hannah Kent, Richard Roxburgh, John Safran and Dava Sobel to name just a few.

Today you can catch Chistina Lamb in conversation with Jennifer Byrne at 10:15am at the Southern Cross University Marquee with Adam Spencer in conversation with Lex Hirst at 11:15am.

Charlie Veron will be in conversation with Peter Harrison at 10:15am at the Yellow Brick Road Pavilion, while Mei Fong will be in discussion with Caroline Baum at 12:30pm.

You can catch RAKE with Andrew Knight and Richard Roxburgh at 3:00pm at the Feros Care Marquee.

Sarah Blasko will be in conversation with Erik Jensen at The Saturday Paper Marquee tent at 11:30pm.

With Tim Flannery and Paul Barclay talking at 3:00pm.

Eka Kurniawan will be in conversation with Anneli Knight at 10:00am at the Belongil Room.