Facebook experience worldwide problems this morning.
Technology

‘Facebook down’: Social media users freak out

by Nick Whigham
4th Sep 2018 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:43 AM

WHAT would we do without social media?

Sadly, many users around the world were forced to face such a terrifying question this morning when Facebook and Instagram services went down.

Users in the US and Europe were reporting being unable to log in while Australian users also reported facing issues. But for Aussie users, both platforms appear to be up and running again.

Parts of South America, the Philippines and India also experienced the technical issues.

When people visited the site, they were met with a message that read: "Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

News.com.au has reached out to Facebook (the company also owns Instagram) to find out what caused the problem. At this point the company has not publicly acknowledged the troubles.

Thankfully we still have Twitter is these dark times and everyone dutifully flocked to the site to freak out in harmony.

It’s a real problem, guys.
