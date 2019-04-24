Social media trolls at it again after festival deaths

A Maleny man and a Nambour woman were found dead in a tent at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival near Warwick on Monday morning.

OPINION:

IF YOU'VE ever spent any time on the Daily's Facebook page you would have read more than your fair share of abuse coming from local trolls.

When having to moderate a particularly sensitive post, I'm often shocked at the things people write.

Whether it's about vegan protesters, a local court story or simply complaining about subscription-based news services, keyboard warriors love to add their unsolicited two cents.

Yesterday, I was yet again disappointed with the lengths trolls went to about the deaths of Sunshine Coast pair Dassarn Tarbutt and Ebony Greening at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival near Warwick.

Police will investigate if drugs were involved after a 24-year-old Maleny man and a 22-year-old Nambour woman were found in their tent on Monday morning.

Regardless of the cause of death, it's a tragic loss for two local families who would hate to see the details plastered all over the internet.

But sensitivity goes out the window as soon as the word "drugs" is used, it seems.

Countless people took to Facebook yesterday condemning the pair without knowing the full details, surely making a terrible time even worse for the families involved.

Several hidden comments on the Daily's Facebook post alone showed people mocking the deaths and linking the situation to vegan activists.

I will never understand how people think it's acceptable to leave offensive and down-ride rude comments on a public platform.

Would you say those things in person? Would you say it to the families in mourning?

I doubt it.