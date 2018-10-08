Menu
Crime

Man said he would burn victim alive in social media threat

8th Oct 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

LISMORE police have charged a man over making threats on social media.

Police will allege a 24-year-old Queensland man engaged in a conversation with another person, who was known to him, last Monday.

"During the conversation the 24-year-old threatened to go to the victim's house and burn him alive," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said.

He said police arrested the man on Sunday and took him to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with using a carriage service to threaten to kill.

He was granted conditional bail to face Lismore Local Court in November.

Sen Cnst Henderson said it was a "timely reminder" that comments made on social media can land you in legal trouble.

"You bear the responsibility for what you say, and if it is intimidating or threatening it could land you in a lot of trouble," he said.

