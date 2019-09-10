Social media star amongst the best in Australia

BYRON Bay social media influencer Lisa Danielle Smith has been named one of seven finalists for the Australian Social Star 2019 award.

This is the first time the accolade has been announced, and it's part of the E! People's Choice Awards from the USA.

Held each year since 1975, the E! People's Choice Awards allows fans from around the globe to vote for their favourite people in the categories of film, TV, music and pop culture, including social media influencers.

Originally from the Gold Coast, Lisa Danielle and her husband Jamie moved to Byron Bay around four years ago, so Smith could work with fashion label Spell and the Gypsy.

Smith said she went from wholesales into marketing, and she is currently part of their freelance team, offering her help with styling and improving their photo-shoots.

"While I was working for Spell, slowly on the side I started to take photos and getting creative on my social media," she said.

"I was doing it for sun and I loved it, and as with everything you put time and effort to, it grew and around two years ago I took the leap and started working for Spell as a freelance to dedicate more time to this."

Smith, who has more than 260,000 followers on Instagram, said she is very excited about being a finalist at the first-ever Australian leg of the US-based awards.

"I'm sitting alongside people I really admire; I'm super happy and humbled," she said.

The Australian winner will travel to The USA to the red carpet and award ceremony, to be held on November 11 in Santa Monica, California.

To vote for Lisa Danielle, visit the E! People's Choice Choice Awards website. Voting closes October 18.