Social media isn't exempt from the law: Crime manager

A SPIKE in online harassment on the Northern Rivers has prompted police to issue a stern warning to the community.

The warning comes as Richmond Local Area Command crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay addressed concerns of increased harassment of intimidation on social media in the area.

Three people were arrested in the last week for crimes relating to online abuse with penalties that may include jail time.

"It is a concern that people believe that they can abuse other people, or intimidate or harass them through social media. We are now placing these matters before the court," Chief Insp Lindsay said.

"People have to realise it's akin to using a telephone or abusing people in the street or writing things about them.

"Social media isn't exempt from the normal law or using any other carriage service to intimidate or harass people."