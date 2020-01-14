Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police responded after footage of the event circled social media.
Police responded after footage of the event circled social media.
Crime

Social media helps nab street fighters

Amber Gibson
14th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people have been issued with criminal infringements after being caught on social media engaging in two street fights.

Richmond District Police will allege that on Saturday, January 4, two fighting incidents took place at Kalinga St, West Ballina and Shaw's Bay, East Ballina, involving a number of people.

The fights were not reported but uploaded to social media.

Police attached to the Richmond Target Action Group investigated these fights and six individuals, a 32-year-old female from Ballina, a 40-year-old female from Ballina, 20-year-old female from Ballina, a 35-year-old female from Lismore, a 26-year-old male from Goonellabah and a 32-year-old female from Ballina were issued with Criminal Infringements Notices for street fighting.

No injuries were recorded among the involved.

More Stories

Show More
bashed crime fighting social media street fighting
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family grieves after death of 'passionate' pilots

        premium_icon Family grieves after death of 'passionate' pilots

        Breaking THE family of a Toowoomba pilot and his brother killed in a plane crash in northern New South Wales has issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

        Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        premium_icon Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        News FRIENDS and family have said their final goodbyes to an East Lismore man who was...

        REVEALED: How deadly stabbing unfolded in CBD park

        premium_icon REVEALED: How deadly stabbing unfolded in CBD park

        Crime A father and son lay critically injured and expressed their love for each other as...

        $33.9m seniors’ housing hub set to go ahead

        premium_icon $33.9m seniors’ housing hub set to go ahead

        Council News THE Land and Environment Court has ruled in favour of the Skennars Head...