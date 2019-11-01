Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dispute over social media leads to woman charged with bodily harm.
Dispute over social media leads to woman charged with bodily harm.
Crime

Facebook fallout ends in an alleged assault between women

Rhylea Millar
1st Nov 2019 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged after punching another woman over an alleged Facebook dispute.

The 19-year-old female offender from Kepnock, approached the Kepnock property on Bruce Court, where it is alleged she was told to leave by the residents.

She has then allegedly gone into the house through an unlocked door and punched the 41-year-old female resident, who received lacerations on the top of her head.

The incident allegedly occurred as a result of a dispute on Facebook.

The woman was charged with entering a dwelling with the intent to commit a criminal offence and the intent to cause bodily harm and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on November 11.

More Stories

assault bundaberg bundaberg court bundaberg court house bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court bundaberg police court court house crime magistrates court qps social media social media dispute
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 JOBS: New Lismore cannabis facility given green light

        premium_icon 100 JOBS: New Lismore cannabis facility given green light

        Business UP TO 100 new jobs will be created at a multi-million dollar medicinal cannabis operation in the Lismore area, and construction is already under way.

        • 1st Nov 2019 12:29 PM
        PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore Airport

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore Airport

        News He flew in and was then whisked off again in a helicopter

        Months of heavy rainfall needed to reverse drought: BoM

        premium_icon Months of heavy rainfall needed to reverse drought: BoM

        Weather Eastern Australia could be in for a very dry summer.