Social Futures to fill the gap left by FSG closure

Some former FSG staff have been offered employment with Social Futures. Graham Broadhead

SOCIAL Futures will provide youth services in Ballina, filling the gap left by FSG Australia when they went into administration on June 30. But first, they need a venue.

Social Futures has been contracted to provide the youth services in Ballina previously provided at B-Space, under a 12 month 'interim agreement' with NSW FACS.

Manager of Community and Youth Programs at Social Futures, Deb Hall said: "When we heard about FSG our thoughts went immediately to their young program participants and staff”.

"We are talking to several organisations regarding suitable space to rent and welcome any offers or suggestions from businesses, sports, church, community or social groups who might be able to house the service, even short term.

"We know from our work with young people how important centres like B-Space are to them, particularly in regional locations. They provide a safe place where young people can hang out, build social networks and skills, be themselves, find a listening ear and engage with positive role models.

"We have employed former FSG staff and are keen for others who have been involved with B-Space to help us to shape our services,” Ms Hall said.

Anyone needing more information about any of the NSW Family and Community Services funded programs formerly provided at B-Space or who can offer accommodation for the service can call Social Futures in Lismore on 02 6620 1800.