Socceroos hit with Mooy injury blow

AARON Mooy has been ruled out of the Socceroos' friendly against Kuwait next week due to a groin strain.

The midfielder sustained the injury during Huddersfield's 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League over the weekend.

After undergoing scans at his club on Monday (EDT), Mooy withdrew from the team's training camp in the UAE. with Barnsley's Kenny Dougall called up as his replacement by Graham Arnold.

"I am disappointed that I won't be able to join my Socceroos teammates in this camp," Mooy said.

"I enjoyed the camp in Turkey in September and trust that I will be ready to join the team in Australia in November."

Arnold said he was disappointed at the loss of one of his key players, but understands it's vital the 28-year-old is allowed to fully recover from his injury.

"I have spoken to Aaron as well as Huddersfield's Sporting Director Olaf Rebbe, and our medical teams have also been in communication over the past 48 hours," he said.

"While it's a pity that Aaron won't be joining us for this camp, Aaron's ability and importance to both teams is clear, so it is paramount that we help him manage his fitness for the long term benefit of both club and country.

"Kenny (Dougall) performed strongly in his first Socceroos camp in Turkey, and will now receive another opportunity to impress as we continue to add to the pool of players capable of performing for Australia on the international stage."