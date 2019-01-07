Socceroo’s sulk after shock defeat

Socceroos forward Awer Mabil says everyone was rooting against them during their Asian Cup opener against Jordan.

Australia slumped to a shocking 1-0 defeat, despite having registered 69% of the ball and 459 more completed passes than their opponents.

But 23-year-old Mabil believes it was more than just the opposition 11 working against them last night in Al Ain.

"Today we at least deserve a draw," said Mabil after the game.

"The hand ball in the penalty box, so sometimes we have to understand that some things won't go our way because people don't want the best for us. Everyone wants us to suffer. But we're going to take that and turn it into our strength.

"Referees, everything is against us. We just have to accept it and build on from it.

"From our point of view, we deserve at least a draw even though it wasn't our best game.

"We had more chances and of course there's some things that you cannot control, it's in the referee hands.

"That penalty will change the game and we will go on and destroy them but we just have to pick ourselves up and use this as motivation.

Questions have always been asked of the Socceroos' threat in the final third and their ability to create chances.

Graham Arnold's side registered 19 shots on goal but still couldn't manage to find a way past the impenetrable Amer Shafi in between the Jordan sticks.

"Sometimes it takes time," said the rapid forward.

"I think it got better in the second half. The first half didn't quite start the way we would like but I think sometimes it's the nerves at the beginning of the tournament.

"Sometimes the nerves can get the better of you and I think the nerves got the better of us and we needed a wake up call and this is a great wake up call for us."

In a bid to get their Asian Cup title defence back track, the Socceroos will need a win when they take on Palestine on January 11.