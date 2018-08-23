Soccer trio picked for youth event

YOUNG TALENT:Liverpool International Academy FC player Hani Addis is one of the FNC players going to the tournament in Coffs Harbour next month.

ONE of the most esteemed junior soccer tournaments for boys will take place in Coffs Harbour next month.

Over 600 of the country's best young male footballers in the 13 and 14 Years divisions will participate in the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys.

The Far North Coast will be well represented with Hani Addis (Tyagarah) and Rufus Scott (Byron Bay) selected in the Northern NSW 13s squad, with Ethan Mitchell (Wollongbar), taking to the field in the Northern NSW 14s side.

The tournament held at the International Stadium, Coffs Harbour will involve 36 teams from around Australia, with over seven teams contesting in each age division.

NNSWF Chief Executive Officer, David Eland said it has been NNSWF's pleasure to have hosted the Championships for more than a decade and that the Championships create rewards and opportunties for the players involved in progressing their talent.