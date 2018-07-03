MIRACLE: Missing soccer team found alive in Thai cave

Rescuers have found the 12 boys and their football coach who have been missing inside a flooded mountain cave in northern Thailand for more than a week.

"They are all safe, but the mission is not completed, local Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said. "Our mission is to search, rescue and return, so far we just found them. Next mission is to bring them out from the cave and send them home."

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach disappeared when flooding trapped them after they entered Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 23.

Rescuers, including Australian Federal Police officers with cave diving experience and Thai Navy Seals have been involved with the search over the past few days.

The Chiang Rai governor said experts would continue to drain the waters out of the cave while sending doctors and nurses to dive in to check the health of the boys and their coach.

"If the doctors say their physical condition is strong enough to be moved, they will take them out from the cave," he said. "We will look after them until they can return to school."

"How many of you are there - 13? Brilliant," a member of the multinational rescue team, speaking in English, tells the boys. "You have been here 10 days. You are very strong."

"Thank you so much," one of the boys says.

The pair were flown into Thailand early last week, and found the missing children and their coach on a ledge in a cavern.





It is understood that two British divers were the first to speak to the lost boys. They have been named in multiple media reports as Rick Stanton and John Volanthen



Family members of the missing hugged each other as they cheered the news of the discovery of the group.

Aisha Wiboonrungrueng, the mother of 11-year-old Chanin Wiboonrungrueng, smiled and hugged her family as news of their discovery spread. She said she would cook her son a Thai fried omelet, his favorite food, when he returns home.



The boys have been provided with energy gel to eat, the Thai navy SEAL unit said on its official Facebook page.

"Power gel and sustenance equipment has been brought ... to the team ... and we've sent people to keep them company until the transport plan can begin," it said.



The first video of the boys since they were discovered has been released.



"Meet the young wild boar team on the beach 200 meters away from Pattaya beach," wrote the Thai Navy SEALs on Facebook, referring to the raised mound in the cave where rescuers had expected to find the boys and their coach.



"We are coming, it's ok," one of the rescuers is heard saying in the video.



Captain Jessica Tait from the U.S. Air Force's rescue support team said there were "lots of challenges" throughout the search but that the effort had brought the country together.

"When you consider it there were lots of challenges when it comes to the elements, when it comes to the elements, when it comes to different courses of actions," Tait told reporters.

Thai police stand in front of the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing more than a week ago. Picture: AP

"But you know what I saw, I saw Thailand coming together," she added.



The British embassy in Thailand has tweeted about the team's discovery, calling it "great news".

After the medics complete their evaluation of the team, they will care for the boys until they have strength to move by themselves, Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said. From there, they will "evaluate the situation on bringing them out again later'.



It is not clear whether any of the team members are injured.