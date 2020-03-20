Soccer players could be the first back on the field

Football Far North Coast has been suspended for at least 4 weeks. Photo Steve Mackney.

SOCCER could be one of the first sports to return to competition on the Far North Coast with a four-week suspension imposed until April 14.

Football Federation Australia has suspended all grassroots club activity for at least the next four weeks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aussies rules will not be back on the FNC until at least June while rugby league and rugby union have ceased operations until May 1.

Football Far North Coast had already begun preseason games in the Anzac Cup and Callan McMillan Shield while the FFA Cup had also started.

"Football Far North Coast is adhering to the directions of the National Body Football (FFA) and the State Federation," Football FNC general manager Steve Mackney said.

"That is Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) to suspend football nationally for the period ended 14th April to reduce public gatherings and to contribute to the nation's effort to stop the spread of the virus.

"Season 2020 has not been cancelled and we are optimistic that normal activity will resume in the foreseeable future.

"The decision to suspend football has been well received by clubs and reflects broad local sentiment and feedback from member clubs is that it is appropriate for the game to pause at this time.

"We encourage players of all ages to register as normal via playfootball.com.au to ensure that the enormous logistical tasks to start the season are supported at club level and for Football Far North Coast.

"We are in uncertain times and we wish everyone our positive support."