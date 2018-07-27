Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes time out on the North Coast

IN HIS NATURAL HABITAT: Ex-Socceroo Tim Cahill was in Byron this week for some R&R and catch up time with his family.

SOCCEROO legend Tim Cahill was in Byron Bay this week getting away from the spotlight for some R&R and catching up with family.

"The most beautiful thing about Byron Bay is the hinterland - it provides peace and clarity,” he said.

After playing in his fourth World Cup the prolific goal scorer has retired from the International game and has no plans to return to the A-League.

"My main focus now is to help the game as much as I can off the park. Be a support to the FFA and A-League clubs as a whole and concentrate on my grass roots program which is important,” he said.

"I'm leaving for London today to start my EUAFA B Coaching Badge, just to have that in the locker.

"I've spent the last few days setting here setting up for a life after football and I will look at opportunities in the future to keep playing domestically.

This year's World Cup journey was intense for Cahill, spending 40 days in camp with the team in Turkey and in Russia preparing.

There was controversy when Dutch coach Bert Van Marwijk did not bring Cahill on as a substitute late in the second pool game against Denmark.

Many believe Cahill could have provided the finish needed to convert the many balls crossed into the penalty area during the game. But he remains unfazed.

"I look at the bigger picture and focus on the tournament, the team, on the tournament and being available when I'm needed,” he said.

"We had so many good players in the squad of 23, and I got my opportunity in the final game.

"I've played in four World Cups, as an Australian athlete I am very proud of that, all the other details are out of my hands.

"When you are a professional you deal with the elements, and the elements were that I played in the third game and gave the best 30 odd minutes of my life and I was so proud to do that for Australia.”