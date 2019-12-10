Soccer legend kick-started her career at Alstonville

THE name Julie Dolan is revered in Australian soccer and history reflects that part of her stellar career was formed within the Far North Coast region.

Born in Sydney in 1961, her sporting talent was soon identified when her parents relocated from Sydney and moved to Alstonville in about 1972 where they ran a milk-bar in the small village.

Although the move out of the big city and away from the spotlight of selectors could have impeded the pathway from this budding young star, Dolan’s parents were committed to giving the six children every reasonable opportunity and, for Julie, this was clearly soccer.

This outstanding sporting protégé, who played hockey initially, was enticed back to Sydney every fortnight by eagle eyed talent scouts who were intent on keeping her involved in high level competition.

Dolan recalls numerous long trips between Ballina and Sydney on a Kirklands bus, for representative games, while she was a young schoolgirl at Lismore High.

Every moment for Dolan was utilised and the representative commitments were supplemented by technical sessions with senior male players at Ballina Soccer Club.

Dolan would soon win selection in the national team as a 14-year-old, on a journey that saw her play in Hong Kong and she would be awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 2018 for services to the game.

The support for female sport that has only recently evolved beyond mediocre, meant that few females were recognised outside the immediate circle of elite competition and within the limited number of tournaments that were played.

The connection with the Northern Rivers continued when Dolan completed her Sports Science Degree at the Northern Rivers College of Advanced Education, along with former Matildas goalie Toni McMahon.

During a career that ended in 1988, Dolan is acknowledged as being the first officially badged captain of the Matildas and she was presented with Cap Number 1 for being the first Matildas captain, having captained the first A-International at age 16.

Among her extraordinary list of achievements and awards, Dolan, who was a Matildas Member at age 14, was named in the Football Federation Australia (FFA) team of the decade for 1979-89 and would later see the former midfielder inducted into the FFA Hall of Fame. She was named Oceania Football Confederation, International Football of the Century in 1998 and this pioneer of Australian women’s football was recognised by Football Federation Australia (FFA) with the naming of the Dolan Warren Awards, with Dolan acknowledged alongside the code’s men’s icon, the late Johnny Warren.

After a career that ended in 1988, with 34 appearances for the national side, Dolan now resides on the Central Coast where she co-founded the Central Coast Sports College.

A chance introduction provided a chance to meet last week with a doyen of our game and she reminisced about her fond memories and friendships made during her time on the Far North Coast back in the seventies and early eighties.

After several decades of what I call a short hiatus, we can celebrate the connection and interest that Julie still has in the progression of the female game locally and we applaud so many, who like Julie, have contributed so much to female football.

Our region can be very proud to claim Julie Dolan as being one of our own.