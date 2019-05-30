Soccer friendship spans 60 years

LIFELONG FRIENDS: Bill Harris shares a moment of reflection with his great mate Sandy McPherson. The pair first met 62 years ago through soccer in Lismore.

LIFELONG FRIENDS: Bill Harris shares a moment of reflection with his great mate Sandy McPherson. The pair first met 62 years ago through soccer in Lismore. Steve Mackney

SANDY McPherson and Bill Harris have been great mates for sixty three years, with that friendship that started when they were team-mates for Goonellabah-Stars Soccer club in 1957.

Fate would determine that Lismore would become their respective home for the past six decades, although that path could be described as a sliding door moment.

Sandy as a 17-year-old lad, moved with his family to Lismore from Murwillumbah, which was a big move in those days and his sporting interest was rugby league as a young boy.

Bill Harris was a budding young soccer player from Dublin when he traversed the seas from Ireland with his then young bride Helen to settle in Lismore where they established a life together.

The connection between Bill and Sandy, was forged initially through a love of soccer, where the talented young lads joined Goonellabah Stars Soccer Club, with Harris the captain-coach.

Success at club level, where they lifted the premiership trophy in 1957, 1958 and 1959, was further galvanised when they played representative soccer, contesting the Anthony Cup for five years.

Bill Harris would subsequently form Lismore Richmond Rovers in 1961 and McPherson would play with Goonellabah Stars that would evolve to Italo Stars in 1967.

Both are pioneers of the local game and McPherson is described as being an aggressive, no-nonsense central defender, called a stopper back then and he recounts being sent off on four occasions.

The animation and volume in his voice kicks up a gear as he recalls the referee who gave McPherson his marching orders in three separate games.

McPherson's version of one of those dismissals is clearly still raw as he describes how one of the Red Cards was issued within five minutes of kick-off.

McPherson says that the referee summonsed him forward after an incident that is now described with conviction as "nothing” and proceeded to utter the words, "I've had enough of you, son, you're off”.

This version was diplomatically validated by the mild-mannered former skipper Harris, although he did tell me privately that Sandy was "no angel” and recalls telling his feisty stopper back in 1957, "Off you go, Sandy, it's no use arguing with him”.

Sharing a cuppa with these pioneers of the local game ignites a desire to listen intently to their insights about the game and also their wonderful stories of players, characters and games from the past.

Age may have slowed their physical capacity, but they each still possess a sharpness of mind that inspires an eager willingness on my behalf to listen as they recount story after story with an innate attention to detail.

My question posed innocently to whether they ever run out of things to talk about, receives a quick rebuke of "Never, we can talk for hours”. These life-long mates chat in some form every few weeks, whether by phone or when sharing the occasional cuppa, with soccer at the centre of such conversations.

Sandy quips that Bill never has a cold beer in the fridge, but he makes a great cup of tea.

My naive question to Sandy as to why he is wearing a Rovers club cap prompts a heartfelt response.

"Bill is a great man and I wear this cap to show my respect for what he has done for me,” McPherson says.

The always modest Bill Harris just says: "Sandy, you are a great friend.”

Nothing can enhance the obvious synergy between two mates who have a bond that has stayed the course over six decades.