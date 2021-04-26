Soccer club’s heartbreaking tribute to ‘magical’ coach

VALE CAMERON HYDE: The life of former South Lismore coach Cameron Hyde will be celebrated on April 28, 2021 after the beloved South Lismore Celtics coach passed on April 21, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

VALE CAMERON HYDE: The life of former South Lismore coach Cameron Hyde will be celebrated on April 28, 2021 after the beloved South Lismore Celtics coach passed on April 21, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

The Northern Rivers soccer community is mourning the passing of a beloved premiership coach who lost his brave battle with cancer last week.

On social media South Lismore Celtics said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Cameron Hyde.”

Mr Hyde passed away at his home in Evans Head, in the care of his loving family and friends, aged 31.

A highly respected and much loved particpant within the soccer community, Mr Hyde led South Lismore’s premier league side to victory in 2019.

He was named the Football Far North Coast Newcastle Permanent Coach of the Year for 2017.

South Lismore Celtics posted: “After a long and brave battle, Cameron peacefully left this world on Wednesday April 21st.

“Our hearts go out to his partner Tara and his darling daughter Lennie, his parents Rod and Christine, and his siblings Karina and Brenton.”

“This is a sad time for our club and our community, but more so for the Hyde family and his loved ones,” the club said.

“Although his time on earth with us was short, he had an unmeasurable impact on all that knew him.

“His efforts into reviving our club over the last four years was nothing short of magical.

“It took someone with an incredible amount of dedication, passion, and enthusiasm to accomplish what he did and our memories of him will never be forgotten.

“Goodbye our Celtic brother, we love you.”

On the weekend the Celtics wore black armbands when they defeated Byron Bay FC 3-1 in the Anzac Cup final.

Mr Hyde will be farewelled on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Lismore Turf Club, Winterton Pde, (Off Woodlawn Road) Lismore at 11.30am at a celebration of his life.

A Private Family Interment will follow.

Guests are invited to bring a message addressed to “Lennie” to place in a memory box to allow Lennie to learn of her wonderful father and the joy he brought into everyone’s life.

All guests will be required to comply with NSW government Covid-19 legislation and Covid-19 plan requirements.

