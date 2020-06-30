Soccer club kicking goals with new upgrades

MEMBERS of the Nimbin Headers Soccer Club have been busy during the hiatus enforced by the coronavirus pandemic by rolling out a series of upgrades across the club.

Most recently, the club installed a solar battery storage system, funded by the Federal Government, to better harness their solar panels and reduce their power bill.

Nimbin Headers vice president Fabian Prevost said the addition would be highly beneficial to the club long term.

“The battery was given to us through a grant … it was an addition to the solar system we have on the roof … it was to be able to store excess power throughout the day and actually be able to provide power at night which is when we train,” Mr Prevost said.

“This is the step we do to minimise the cost of running the club and this battery helps us minimise the cost, making money through power we sell to the grid and actually using the money we make through summer to be able to pay for the power we use in winter.”

HEADERS: Nimbin Headers vice president Fabian Prevost discussing upgrade plans with Page MP Kevin Hogan

The club has also completed drainage on their second pitch and refurbished their canteen to be able to sell their own goods.

Mr Prevost said that the break in the season imposed by the coronavirus had been a beneficial time to install the upgrades.

“We’ve had to adapt and see what we could do, using this time to be able to make change and improving the club capability to train and always providing a better space which has been our goal regardless but COVID-19 gave us the time attempt those,” Mr Prevost said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said it was great to be able to help improve important community spaces like the Nimbin Headers.

“This club does more than teach young boys and girls how to play soccer, this club teaches people to be good community members … whatever support we can we try to help clubs like this because they’re important to the community,” Mr Hogan said.