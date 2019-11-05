So... the internet's just crashed and you've got no cash

CASH FLOW: Our cashless society can be problematic if there are tech issues.

CASH FLOW: Our cashless society can be problematic if there are tech issues. Vicki Wood/SCA280312scam

AM I the only person who thinks Australia doing away with cash is a bad idea?

It's been in the pipeline for quite a while now as various federal governments have looked for ways to beat the black economy.

The GST, when it was introduced back in 2000, was touted as the solution, even though most of us blessed with a brain knew otherwise.

If I had a dollar for every time I've been offered a discount for cash, well... I'd have a lot of cash.

If the government ensured large multinationals plying their trade paid fair and reasonable tax here, the deficit would be looking healthier.

My main reason for resisting a cashless society was illustrated in my little seaside village a couple of weeks ago when our link to the outside world (AKA the internet) went down for seven hours and everything ground to a halt.

Not only the internet was affected; we also lost landlines and 4G data services.

The only supermarket was unable to serve customers unless they had a pocketful of money.

We have no banks nearby as they were all closed years ago and the post office - like most businesses and nearly all the residents here, they are customers of a particular telco that dominates regional areas (let's call them, oh I dunno, Hellstra) - had no connection so couldn't dispense cash.

The only money available was through the servo EFTPOS; that canny proprietor had a mobile service with Hellstra's main competitor and was the only business able to operate, but he ran out of cash in two hours once the word spread.

I drew the short straw among friends and neighbours and rang the faults department, a task none of us ever take lightly as it requires at least an hour out of the day.

Why the telco forces me to go through the charade of testing my equipment to see if it's at fault - in the decades I've owned a phone the problem has never, ever been in my house but always an infrastructure failure - escapes me.

But still I jumped through hoops in my capacity as unpaid technician; I unplugged, plugged back in, switched off, switched back on and did the Angry Dance; still nothing worked because the whole town was out and I knew my phone wasn't causing it.

The operator kindly offered to lend me a mobile even though I told her the 4G data network was kaput; she then suggested I check online later to see when the service was restored. Huh?

So, should we fulfil predictions and eliminate cash by 2022, what happens when our dodgy network goes down for a day (or longer) and we have no money?

I bet you fifty bucks it will be a disaster.