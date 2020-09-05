‘So sorry’: Dad’s message before murder-suicide tragedy

A FISHERMAN who is believed to have killed his young son in a tragic murder suicide posted online a month ago he had suffered a "nervous mental breakdown".

The bodies of Troy Harvey, 46, and his four-year-old son Koah were found at their Rossville home on Friday morning.

Police who arrived at the horrifying scene are understood to have worked for up to an hour doing CPR to try to save the boy until paramedics arrived.

Police said the boy's mother was not home at the time.

They have not confirmed yet how the pair died and Far North police Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said investigations were ongoing.

Mr Harvey is understood to have taught boxercise at the Rossville Hall and posted on a local Facebook group apologising to people he had "hurt or let down".

"I had a full on nervous mental breakdown whatever you want to call it," he said.

"I am so sorry to all the people I have hurt or let down over the years due to excessive drug and alcohol abuse.

"I am seeking help, so come on down get fit, let's support those with mental health issues, past traumas or anything else that's (sic) seems to pull us down and feel like know (sic) where to run to."

Acting Inspector Smith said an extra six detectives were travelling from Cairns to assist with the investigation.

Rossville man Troy Harvey, 46. Picture: Facebook

"We're treating it seriously and looking at all possibilities," he said.

"We'll have a total of eight detectives and we're seeking to speak to anyone who had any information about the family."

Cook Shire Mayor Peter Scott said he was horrified.

"That's just terrible that it's a little boy," he said. "We're only a small community ... we're just like one big family here so anytime we lose anyone it really hurts. Huge commiserations to the family and friends."

Cr Cook said it had been a heartbreaking week for the community after Cooktown dad Allan Bliss was killed in a fatal crash on Wednesday.

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

Originally published as 'So sorry': Father's message weeks before murder-suicide tragedy